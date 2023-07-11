At this Govt school in Telangana, recommendation letter will not get you admission

Even after admitting more than its capacity, the school management was forced to put up a 'No Admission board' since more applications were coming in

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 08:28 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

The Indira Nagar School has put up a 'No Admission' board after being unable to provide admission to any new students.

Siddipet: In a rare occurence, a government school here has put up a ‘No Admission’ board on its gate after being unable to accommodate more students. The school had received a record 400 applications seeking admission into Class 6, which can accommodate only 180 students.

The Zilla Parishad High School at Indira Nagar here received 701 applications seeking admission from Classes 6 to 10 this year. While 401 applications were from government school students, 300 applications were from private school students. The school had a strength of just 300 students until eight years ago. However, the school’s fortunes began changing after the teachers put in a collective effort with support from local MLA and Finance Minister T Harish Rao. The strength in the school increased to 1,276 for the 2023-24 academic year. Apart from admitting 180 into Class 6, the school management gave admissions to 138 students into the remaining four higher classes, taking the total number of admissions provided this year to 318. They had to reject nearly 400 applications this year.

The school has been performing well too. While 32 students from the Indira Nagar school have so far got admission into RGUKT-Basar, 13 students were selected for National Means Cum Merit Scholarship in the last academic year. While Classes 6 and 7 have four sections each, the remaining three higher classes have five sections each. Even after admitting more than its capacity, the school management was forced to put up a ‘No Admission board’ since more applications were coming in.

Harish Rao said several parents had approached him seeking a recommendation letter for getting admission to the school, but the school management was not able to provide admission to students even though he made a recommendation. The Minister has helped the school to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), which is now teaching English and foreign languages to students of the school.

The school has modern digital classrooms, a computer lab, science lab, library and several other facilities.