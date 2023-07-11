Places of worship in Telangana Secretariat to be inaugurated on August 25

CM KCR took a key decision to inaugurate simultaneously three places of worship - the Nalla Pochamma temple, a mosque and a church in Telangana Secretariat on August 25

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: In adherence to the spirit of secularism, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday took a key decision to inaugurate simultaneously three places of worship – the Nalla Pochamma temple, a mosque and a church in the Dr.BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat by giving them equal importance.

The three shrines were installed as part of the construction of the new Secretariat building. Leaders of the three faiths were consulted for a date of convenience to all for their inauguration.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the temple on August 25 by duly following the protocols and rituals of Hindu traditions. The idol of Nalla Pochamma will be installed in the presence of priests. On the same day, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Mosque and Church with the participation of the religious heads by following the traditions of the respective faiths. The three places of worship will be available for the Secretariat employees.

The date for inauguration of the shrines was finalized at a high level review meeting held by Chief Minister with his cabinet colleagues, the Chief Secretary and senior officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday.