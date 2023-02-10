3,315 podu land applications approved in Khammam

07:09 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Khammam: With the State government deciding to address the podu lands issue in the agency areas, the district administration has expedited verification of applications.

In Khammam district, 9,507 applications have been received from Scheduled Tribes for land titles in 25,515 acres. Around 8,980 applications were received from others for 17,678 acres, and a total of 18,487 applications were received for pattas in 43,193 acres.

As per the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, podu cultivators would be given a certificate of right for cultivation only. In respect of Schedule Tribes, 6,989 applicants in 11,462.32 acres and 2,598 applications for additional patches for 2,535.35 acres a total of 13,997.67 acres were in podu cultivation. Recommendations were made for a total of 13,656.95 acres in Gram Sabhas.

As many as 3,315 applications for 4,359.38 acres have been approved so far in the district level committee meeting. Steps were being taken for examining all applications in the district level meeting.