34-year-old rowdy sheeter murdered in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Visakhapatnam: A rowdy sheeter Rajana Kannababu alias Pantulu, 34, was found murdered on the vooderu highway in Anakapalle mandal near here on Thursday morning.

An accused in 14 cases, Kannababu could have met the fate for joining hands with a supari gang in a fresh incident, it is suspected.

Police also opine that he was killed in a drunken brawl as empty liquor bottles were found near the body on the outskrits of the Jaggery town.

The rowdy sheeter was living with his mother in Gandhinagar of Anakapalle and is said to have been involved in many kidnaps, settlement of land and other disputes for the past couple of years. He was in exile but had struck a deal for Rs. 70 lakh to murder a person, it is said.

