378 teams enrolled for CM KCR Cricket Trophy in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:47 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Siddipet: As many as 378 cricket teams have enrolled from different villages of the Siddipet Assembly Constituency to compete in the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao Cricket Trophy (CM KCR Trophy).

Siddipet District Cricket Association with the support of Finance Minister T Harish Rao is organising the cricket tournament every year. The cricket association has divided the teams into A, B, C, and D groups separately in rural and urban areas.

The referees and umpires of the Hyderabad Cricket Association panel will be roped in to organise the tournament at the Siddipet Cricket Stadium.

Several national and international cricketers will visit the stadium as guests.

The winners will be presented Rs 2 lakh while the runner-up and second runner-up will be given Rs.1 lakh and Rs.50,000 respectively. The Man of the Series award will be presented Rs.50,000. The draw of the teams was taken by organisers Macha Venugopal Reddy, Sampah Reddy, and Kalakuntla Mallikarjun.