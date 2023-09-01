38th Senior Officers’ Study Period at College of Air Warfare concludes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: The College of Air Warfare (CAW) Secunderabad, conducted the 38th Senior Officers’ Study Period (SOSP) from August 21 to September 1.

The SOSP was attended by 21officers of the rank of Air Commodore and equivalent from the three services.

The strategic level interactive programme was aimed at increasing awareness on global and regional security issues while enhancing integration among the three services. Air Marshal SK Indoria, Senior Air Staff Officer Training Command, IAF presided over the valedictory function of the SOSP on Friday.