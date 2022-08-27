61,613 Candidates qualify TSICET-2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:31 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Out of the 68,781 candidates appeared, 61,613 have qualified the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test for admission into the MBA and MCA courses, said Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh.

Warangal: A total of 61,613 candidates have qualified the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET-2022) for admission into the MBA and MCA courses, said Kakatiya University (KU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh here on Saturday. He along with Registrar Prof B Venktram Reddy and TSICET convener Prof K Raji Reddy has declared the TSICET -2022 results at the Department of Commerce and Management building on the campus.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of TSCHE, Hyderabad, had conducted the TSICET -2022 successfully. “A total of 68,781 candidates (male 33,855, female 34,922 and transgender four) appeared for the examination. Out of the candidates who appeared for the test, 61,613 candidates (89.58 per cent) qualified in the examination. Among the qualified candidates 30,409 are male (89.82 per cent), 31,201 are female (89.34 per cent) and 3 Transgender (75 per cent),” he said and added that the results have been made available at: https://icet.tsche.ac.in. The first three ranks have been achieved by candidates from Andhra Pradesh, and another fourth ranker is from Mahabubabad district of Telangana State. “While Dantala Poojith Vardhan of Gorantla of Guntur district, who scored 170.61 marks, cracked the first rank, Ambavaram Umesh Chandra Reddy of YSR Kadapa district achieved the second rank and Katagadda Jithin Sai of Repalle of Guntur district got the third rank, the VC said and added that Velishala Karthik of Kesamudram of Mahabubabad district secured the fourth rank. “Three transgender candidates have also cleared the exam,” Prof Ramesh said.

TSICET Convener Prof Raji Reddy said that the date of issuance of the notification for the admissions into the MBA and MCA courses would be finalised after the committee of admission led by Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Collegiate Education & Technical Education, would meet.