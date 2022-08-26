Over 96 per cent qualify in Telangana EdCET

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 results were declared on Friday with 96.84 per cent of the candidates qualifying the entrance test for admissions to B.Ed courses in the State.

A total of 31,578 appeared for the entrance test of whom 30,580 were declared qualified. The results announced by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder and TSCHE secretary N Srinivasa Rao at TSCHE here, were made available on the website https://edcet.tsche.ac.in/.

The entrance test was topped by Abhisekha Mohanty of Medchal, who scored 109.03 marks, while M Anjaneyulu of Ranga Reddy district and Mukesh of Medchal-Malkajgiri district secured second and third ranks respectively.

Prof. Limbadri said private colleges should make B-category admissions to professional courses including engineering only after a notification for the same was issued by the TSCHE.

The B-category admissions would be invalid if they were done before a notification and guidelines were issued by the TSCHE, he said and warned private colleges of action if they violate rules.

He advised the students not to take admission in colleges and universities that were not recognized by the University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education.