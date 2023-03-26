| Hyderabad Auto Driver Murdered By Passengers Relative Over Payment Of Money At Afzalgunj

Hyderabad: Auto driver murdered by passenger’s relative over payment of money at Afzalgunj

An auto rickshaw driver who was attacked by a person following a row over payment of fare on Saturday at Afzalgunj died

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver who was attacked by a person following a row over payment of fare on Saturday at Afzalgunj died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital on Sunday.

The victim Shaik Amjad (70), a resident of Yakutpura had dropped a woman passenger at Osmania General Hospital and demanded the fare of Rs. 150 as fixed mutually between them.

“An argument ensued between a person and Amjad over payment of the amount. The stranger punched Amjad on his face following which the man collapsed on the road and had to be rushed to hospital. He died while undergoing treatment on Sunday at OGH,” said an official of Afzalgunj police station.

A case is registered by the police and investigation going on.