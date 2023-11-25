635 kg of ganja seized in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Police seized 635 kg of dry ganja from two vehicles while the contraband was being smuggled to Maharashtra from Odisha.

The two vehicles were modified to store the ganja in boxes underneath the vehicles.

Three persons – Shambunath Uppalaiah (36) of Bihar, Sanjay Panduranga Gonde (30) of Maharashtra and Pradeep Kumar (19) of Uttar Pradesh – were arrested.

Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh said the prime accused Shambunath migrated to Hyderabad 12 years ago to work as labourer, but later turned into a ganja peddler.

The accused confessed that he had transported over 2,000 kg of ganja so far in six to seven trips. A case was registered and investigation is on.