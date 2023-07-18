| 65 Year Old Woman Gets A Stent In Her Spine

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: The surgeons at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Kondapur on Tuesday reported a vertebral body stenting (VBS) on a 65-year-old woman patient, who suffered a fall.

The VBS, a minimally invasive technique where a metal stent is used to stabilize fractures just like a cardiac stent, was performed by senior spine surgeon from the hospital Dr Krishna Chaitanya, a press release said.

After the fall, the patient did not recognize the fracture and on conducting a scan, a fracture in her L2 vertebral bone was detected and doctors suggested she undergo VBS to ensure best recovery.

“The patient had severe back pain, was unable to walk and was advised prolonged rest. We diagnosed a fracture in her vertebral bone. Considering her condition, it was very risky to operate under anesthesia and the procedure was planned under sedation. Since her bone height was reduced due to the fracture, a stent was sent to fix the bone,” Dr. Krishna Chaitanya, said.