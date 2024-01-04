650 kg ganja seized, two arrested in Kothagudem

The accused Sundar Ram, the truck owner cum driver and the lorry cleaner Suresh of Alai village in Nagaur tehsil of Nagaur district in Rajasthan procured ganja in Chintoor forests in AP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Police seized ganja worth Rs 1.62 crore and arrested two smugglers in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Speaking to the media DSP Sk Abdul Rahman informed that during vehicle inspections at Regalla crossroads on the outskirts of the town found 650 kg ganja hidden in a specially made chamber in a truck.

The accused Sundar Ram, the truck owner cum driver and the lorry cleaner Suresh of Alai village in Nagaur tehsil of Nagaur district in Rajasthan procured ganja in Chintoor forests in AP at the directions of the prime accused Om Prakash of Bikaner district in Rajasthan.

The police were searching for Om Prakash and two unidentified persons of Chintoor who were absconding. The lorry and three mobile phones were seized, the DSP said.