68 black spots identified in Khammam, steps taken to prevent accidents: CP Vishnu S Warrier

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Police, NHAI and engineering officials inspected black spots on Khammam to Wyra road on Wednesday.

Khammam: As many as 68 black spots were identified in the district and steps have been taken to prevent road accidents, according to Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier.

He said measures like setting up barricades, danger sign indicator boards, stoppers, signal lights and blinking lights in the black spots have been taken by concerned departments to prevent road accidents.

Despite preventive measures, in four months in this year, 250 road accidents occurred in which 78 persons died and 247 people were injured. As per reports, over-speeding, rash and negligent driving were the reason for the accidents, Warrier said.

The CP said the District Road Safety Coordination Committee consisting of officials of different government departments including police, based on Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) had identified factors causing accidents and took preventive measures.

Special attention to road safety has been paid as most of the lives were lost due to road accidents. The Khammam police officers were ordered to take strict action against those who transport heavy loads in vehicles beyond capacity and cars carrying passengers above permitted numbers.

Officers were also directed to conduct awareness programmes involving students and NGOs to sensitise the public on road safety standards and importance of wearing helmets, the CP said.

Heavy vehicles must have radium stickers on their back as whenever a vehicle breaks down on the road, moving vehicles collide with parked vehicles, which could not be seen in the night and in such incidents the severity of accidents was increasing, he noted.

Following the directions from the CP, ACP (Traffic) Ramoji Ramesh, Wyra ACP Rahman, NHAI manager Padmavathi, DE Suribabu and engineering officials visited six black spot areas where accidents were occurring on Konijerla road on Khammam to Wyra stretch on Wednesday to analyse the factors causing fatal accidents and take preventive measures.

