71 grams of hashish oil seized, two held in Hyderabad

Both of them had procured the oil from some persons in Vijayawada and brought it to the city to sell at a higher price and make profits, Police said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: Two persons, M Naveen of Old Bowenpally and K Sai Ram of Amberpet, who were in possession of hashish oil were caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (east) team on Monday. The police seized 71 grams of hashish oil worth Rs 25,000 from them.

“Both of them had procured the oil from some persons in Vijayawada and brought it to the city to sell at a higher price and make profits. On information they were caught at Nallakunta,” said the Task Force Inspector, D Santosh Kumar.

In a separate case, one person Syed Sharfuddin (23) of Katedan was caught by the Task Force team and 183 grams of charas and 340 grams of ganja seized from him.

“Sharfuddin, a native of Aurangabad procured the contraband from Mumbai and planned to sell it to customers in the city. On information, he was caught at Mailardevpally,” said the Inspector. A case is registered.