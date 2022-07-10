80 sheep die in train accident in Jagtial

Jagtial: About 80 sheep died after they were hit by a goods train near Chinnametpalli of Korutla mandal on Sunday. The incident occurred while the sheep were crossing the railway track.
A shepherd and owner of the sheep, Lakkam Rajam took sheep to nearby localities for grazing in the morning. While the sheep were crossing the railway track near a culvert, they were hit by a goods train.
About 80 sheep died on the spot. The worth of sheep is around Rs 6 lakh. Owner of the sheep, Rajam appealed to the State government to provide compensation as he lost his income source.