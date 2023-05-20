Head constable dies of heart attack in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Representational Image

Khammam: An on-duty head constable working at VM Banjar police station in Penuballi mandal in the district died of heart attack on Saturday.

The police man, Janapati Venkateshwar Rao (53) of Kallur was said to have suffered a heart stroke and collapsed and lost consciousness when he got up from his seat to go out to have a cup of tea. The staff at the police station rushed him to Penuballi government hospital for treatment.

The doctors at the hospital checked him and declared him dead.