Centre rejected BYD proposal to block Telangana progress, says REDCO chairman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:24 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: After creating hurdles in Telangana’s development and discriminating in sanctioning funds and projects, the BJP-led Centre was now blocking investments into the State, TSREDCO Chairman Y Satish Reddy said.

BYD, a leading electric vehicles manufacturing company, wanted to set up a unit in Telangana in collaboration with another private entity.

The Unit was proposed to be set up with Rs.8,000 crore investment with a target of manufacturing of 10,000 to 15,000 electric vehicles annually.

However, when the company approached the Union government for approvals to set up the manufacturing unit, it was denied permission.

This was leading to speculations that the Union government had denied permission for the company as it was establishing the manufacturing unit in Hyderabad and not in Gujarat, he said.

Among the 50 most polluted cities in the world, 39 were in India. To protect the environment and people in those cities, the Union government needs to rethink on its decisions. But the BJP-led Union government with its discriminate attitude towards Telangana was denying permission to BYD, he said.

“The BYD unit would not only aid in increasing electric vehicles production in the country but would also generate employment to local youth. Considering all these factors, the Union government should approve the BYD application,” Satish Reddy demanded.

Strange are the ways of the Union government. At one end, the government promotes electric vehicles utility, on the other end it was importing electric vehicles in huge volumes. This was eventually escalating the vehicles cost. If the vehicles were manufactured in the country, it would cut down the costs but for reasons better known to the Union government, this was being avoided, he said.

As it is the Centre had abolished incentives for electric vehicles. This was in addition to imposing GST on solar panels and import duties as well.

Further, the Centre had set ambitious targets of ensuring 30 percent electric vehicles utility by 2030 but this was confined to papers. If the Union government approved permission for BYD, it would facilitate in achieving the target expeditiously, he pointed out.