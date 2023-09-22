9,824 candidates secure seats in TS EAMCET 2023 BiPC final phase allotment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 BiPC final phase seat allotment was released on Friday with 9,824 candidates receiving a seat.

As many as 19,045 candidates took part in the certificate verification, 11,871 exercised web options and 9,824 students were allotted seats in the final phase counselling, while there were 10,045 seats in BPharmacy, Pharm D, Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Engineering and Biotechnology courses.

Candidates who received seat allotment should self-report online on the website https://tseamcetb.nic.in/ and make the payment on or before September 25.

The provisional seat allotment order automatically stands cancelled if students fail to self-report online and pay the amount on or before September 25. The seat will also be cancelled if students fail to report at the allotted college on or before September 26.