A gala, star-studded event marks the success meet of ‘Sir’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: ‘Sir’, which was released on February 17, emerged as a blockbuster. The film is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainment, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios presented the movie.

The Dhanush-starrer is running successfully in Telugu States and got a unanimous positive talk from the audience. The cast and crew of ‘Sir’ attended a grand success meet in Hyderabad. R Narayana Murthy graced the event as the chief guest. The event started with the actors who portrayed the student characters in ‘Sir’.

Venky Atluri lauded the efforts of all the people who are behind the scenes of the film. He showed a wonderful gesture by calling the crew who is present at the success meet on stage. Venky spoke highly about Tanikella Bharani and the way he brought positive energy to the sets. He made a special mention about Sumanth and his presence in the film.

Narayana Murthy applauded the audience for making ‘Sir’ a grand success. He said when a film connects with the hearts of the audience it will be successful. Using a quote of Abdul Kalam, he praised Venky Atluri. “‘Sir’ joins the league of great films such as ‘To Sir with Love’, ‘Badi Panthulu’, and ‘Super 30’. The audience connected with the protagonist and the students, and the film moved them. I salute Dhanush for his great performance. He is a pan-India hero,” he said.

Sumanth thanked Telugu and Tamil audience for making ‘Sir’ a grand success, and special thanks for Venky Atluri for writing a beautiful character and roping him for it. Tanikella Bharani spoke about the changing perception of audience who is lauding the efforts of teachers in movies, while Samuthirakani said ‘Sir’ is all about loving the society and doing great things for the ecosystem around us.

The success meet concluded with cake-cutting on the stage by the dignitaries present at the event.