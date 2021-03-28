A Holi with a difference!

Children dressed in light coloured dresses played Holi at their homes with natural organic colours like haldi, kumkum, beetroot & green leafy juice

The tiny tots of Delhi Public School Nadergul Celebrated Holi in style. Children dressed in light coloured dresses played Holi at their homes with natural organic colours like haldi, kumkum, beetroot & green leafy juice. They applied colours to their parents and enjoyed dancing to the music. They made garlands with healthy foods like dry fruits and edible raw vegetables. They finished the celebrations by dipping their palms in the coloured juices and printing the t-shirts with their palms!

School Principal Jyothi Turaga praised the efforts of the students saying that Holi is the day to express love with colours and she also requested them to play safe Holi by avoiding artificial colours which are dangerous for their skin. Holi is one of the most important festivals of India and is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. A day before Holi, Holika is burnt to remove negativity and bring the colours of positivity into our lives. The idea behind Holi is to spread the message of harmony, the principal said.

