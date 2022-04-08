A look into the demand for Vishalaandhra

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: This article focuses on the various events that resulted in the formation of Vishalaandhra

The demand for Vishalaandhra started in the early 20th century but became more and more prominent with the formation of Andhra State on October 1, 1953, which was carved out of the Madras State.

While the people of Andhra univocally demanded for Vishalaandhra, the people of Telangana had varied opinions – while majority was against Vishalaandhra, some supported and others remained neutral. In this backdrop, the recommendations of the States Re-Organisation Commission became important.

States Re-Organisation Commission (SRC)

Reasons for constituting the Commission:

The formation of Andhra State in 1953 resulted in increase of demands for linguistic States all over the country and, more importantly, from the Bombay State.

The formation of Andhra State in 1953 resulted in increase of demands for linguistic States all over the country and, more importantly, from the Bombay State. Also the merger of the princely states into the adjoining provinces increased the size of provinces. In this situation, the Central Government felt the need to re-organise States.

Dates of appointment of SRC – December 29, 1953

Chairman – Justice Syed Fazal Ali

Members – HN Kunjroo

Kovalam Madava Panicker

On February 23, 1954, the Commission sought the opinion of the people on re-organisation of States through a public notification and April 24, 1954, was fixed as the last date to send the opinions. In all, the Commission received 1,52,250 petitions, out of which it considered nearly 2,000 petitions.

Commission’s visit to Hyderabad State:

On June 29, 1954, the SRC started its visit to Hyderabad State.

KV Ranga Reddy headed the committee of Congress leaders which met the SRC to request for Telangana State. On July 2, 1954, the SRC met the Raj Pramukh. On July 8, 1954, the Hyderabad Pradesh Congress Committee met the SRC members and requested them for a Telangana State which included Bastar and Bhadrachalam.

On July 19, 1954, SRC member toured Karimnagar and Warangal districts. At Warangal, Kaloji Narayana Rao submitted a petition requesting for Vishalaandhra State. Anand Rao Thota, on behalf of Teachers Union, met Fazal Ali and explained the need to form Telangana State in Deccani Urdu. On September 6, 1954, the SRC started its visit to Andhra from Kurnool.

Major recommendations of SRC:

Date of submission of report – September 30, 1955.

It rejected the theory of “One Language One State”.

It stated that language cannot be the sole consideration for formation of States. Administrative convenience and unity and integrity of the country should be given more importance over language in formation of States.

It recommended the formation of 16 States, including the Hyderabad and Vidarbha States and 3 union Territories.

The recommendations of SRC were implemented through the States Re-organisation Act 1956. However, the Hyderabad and Vidarbha were not formed.

To be continued…

By Deepika Reddy

Director, Shikara Academy

Mobile No. 7702026769

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .