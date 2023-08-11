A modern integrated veg, meat market in Nirmal soon: Indrakaran

Municipal authorities were making arrangements to lay a foundation stone to the facility at the earliest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that an integrated vegetable and meat market would be constructed at a cost of Rs 7 crore in Nirmal district centre soon. He inspected a piece of land meant for the facility here on Friday.

Reddy stated that the modern market would be constructed on two acre of land site soon. Municipal authorities were making arrangements to lay a foundation stone to the facility at the earliest.

The minister said that people would be able to buy vegetables, mutton, chicken and fish in a single place, saving time and money with the advent of the market. He stated that fruit vendors would be shifted to a complex of TSRTC once the facility was complete.

A foundation stone to the complex was already laid. Reddy informed that municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao would tour Nirmal district and inaugurate multiple developmental projects soon.

He later inspected colonies of 2BHK houses which were readied to be occupied in Bangalpet and Naganayipet of Nirmal town. He said that a mass house warming ceremony would be conducted this month.

He said that 1,014 double-bed room houses were readied at Naganayipet, while 446 units were constructed in Bangalpet. The houses were all set to be occupied. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had already inaugurated the houses. The cost of the project was Rs 78 crore.