A record number of people are turning vegan in 2023

India broke its last year's record with more than 90,000 sign ups this year for 'Veganuary'.

By ANI Published Date - 02:25 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Representative photo.

New Delhi: Veganuary, the global organisation encouraging people to try vegan in January and beyond, has again broken all previous records and welcomed more participants than ever before. 706,695 people officially signed-up from nearly every country in the world.

Only Vatican City and North Korea (where the internet is banned) are missing from the official list of participants for 2023. India broke its last year’s record with more than 90,000 sign ups this year.

The campaign’s social media presence also continues to grow around the world with #Veganuary now having more than 1.9 million posts on Instagram and over 300 million people engaging with Veganuary’s international social media channels in January 2023.

The movement’s popularity in India has been driven partly through the 10 Indian Ambassadors and supporters from the fields of movies, professional sports, fitness, mountaineering and professional chefs. Corporate participation has also seen a surge in 2023, with the number of Indian businesses taking part in Veganuary doubling from the previous year.

Major national brands, retailers, and restaurants, including BigBasket, Nature’s Basket, Swiggy Instamart, Baskin Robbins, Wingreens World, and many more joined Veganuary by introducing new products, promotions, and special menu items, while creating specialised marketing campaigns for plant-based products.

First launched in the UK in January 2014, Veganuary has been increasing its global reach for several years; opening offices in the US, Germany and Chile in 2019; Argentina and Brazil in 2020; and India in 2021. Official Veganuary campaigns also take place in Italy, France, Switzerland, South Africa, Australia, Singapore, and Mexico in collaboration with local organisations. Veganuary’s five-year strategy envisions the campaign expanding into ten more countries by 2027.

Veganuary is a non-profit organisation that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and beyond. It was founded in the UK in 2014 and since then nearly 2.5 million people have taken the 31-day plant-based pledge from almost every country in the world. With campaign hubs now in Germany, USA, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, India and the UK, Veganuary has truly become a global phenomenon.