A true delight for senses

By | Published: 12:20 am 8:23 pm

Cake is a decadence. No matter how many calories they pack in, there is nothing stopping us from sinking our teeth into the rich textured confectionery as soon as the knife digs in. But, the cakes made by Raunaq Muradia are so pretty that you don’t want to cut them, let alone eat them.

He calls them edible art and we quite agree, for every cake he whips up is the kind of stuff food porn on Instagram is made of. The cakes have a glazed look and come in every shade possible. La Entremets started by the 33-year-old takes off from the French word which means ‘small dishes’ that are traditionally served in-between meals. For the uninitiated, these entremets are multi-layered, moussebased cakes with complementary flavours and textural contrasts.

Started officially during the pandemic this September, the passionate baker has quickly become a toast of the who’s who of the city. Mostly selftaught, Raunaq used his experience working in the F&B industry in the US and applied it to his homegrown business in Punjagutta.

“After returning to India, I had worked as a badminton coach and then taken a break. I used to bake on and off. During this time, my friend’s wedding came up and his mom asked me to bake some cakes for her guests as return gifts. These were all onelitre cakes so that kind of became my first big order and then word started spreading and soon people began to call me to order cakes,” says Raunaq.

With most ingredients sourced from abroad, Raunaq admits his cakes are pricier than those in the market, but they are also unlike the other cakes in every way. “Each cake I make takes at least 48 hours to finish. There is a lot that goes into it, the right amount of ganache, cremeux, nuts — everything has to be in the correct proportion as they are very light on the palate and don’t overpower your tastebuds. When I began to get 3 to 4 orders, I realised that people want cakes on the same day and so now keep crowd favourites like Hazelnut Praline Dark Chocolate and Strawberry Overload ready,” explains Raunaq.

Among other flavours he offers are Dark Chocolate Truffle, Vanilla White Chocolate, and Mocha milk chocolate. But, he says all cakes are customisable

