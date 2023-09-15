Aarogya Telangana: CM KCR Inaugurates 9 New Govt. Medical Colleges In The State | Telangana Today

These new medical colleges, coupled with upgraded district hospitals, will make Telangana the first Indian state to have government medical colleges in all its districts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: Mark your calendar as September 15 witnesses a remarkable transformation of medical education and the healthcare sector in Telangana, with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurating nine new medical colleges, marking a major milestone in the state’s healthcare revolution. These new medical colleges, coupled with upgraded district hospitals, will make Telangana the first Indian state to have government medical colleges in all its districts.

Watch: