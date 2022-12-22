‘Ab ki baar, Kisan Sarkaar’ resonates in other States; leaders make a beeline to Pragathi Bhavan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:43 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s call for “Ab ki baar, Kisan Sarkaar” has started resonating in many States across the country. Ahead of him announcing the party’s agenda in the last week of December, leaders from different States who are keen to join the BRS, are making preparations to launch the party’s operations in their States.

Since the inauguration of the party’s national office in Delhi, scores of leaders, farmers, social activists, representatives from BC, SC and ST communities and supporters from different States have been meeting Chandrashekhar Rao and evincing interest in joining his mission. Many of them have been in constant contact with him, declaring their support to his efforts to bring a qualitative change in national politics through a farmer-friendly government at the Centre.

Sources said the Chief Minister had instructed those keen to join BRS to start the groundwork for establishing party offices and to launch operations in their States. Accordingly, they were consulting their well-wishers and followers and doing the groundwork to create awareness among the people on the party’s agenda.

On Thursday, several BC leaders and politicians from Krishna and Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh called on Chandrashekhar Rao and discussed the strategies for taking the party’s agenda closer to the people in AP. Led by BCF Andhra Pradesh State president Guriparthi Ramakrishna Yadav, BC leaders from Andhra Pradesh discussed local issues and accordingly, the Chief Minister assured to consider their request. They also expressed their readiness to join the party and requested for an opportunity to serve the BRS.

The BC leaders explained to the Chief Minister that they were attracted to the BRS, his vision and the manner in which he put Telangana on a progressive path by striking a balance between development and welfare. They said the achievements of the BRS government had grabbed the attention of the entire nation and that they were confident that he could lead Andhra Pradesh as well on the progressive path. They said the Chandrashekhar Rao government in Telangana had become a ray of hope for backward communities in Andhra Pradesh.

Among those who met the Chief Minister on Thursday were Andhra Pradesh Padmashali Association State leaders Divi Koteshwara Rao and Valanukonda Malleswara Rao, social activist Thotakura Koteswara Rao, Andhra Pradesh Goldsmiths Association president Nageswara Rao, BC Association leader Ramanatham Anjan Rao and others.