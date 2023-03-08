Abdullapurmet murder: Cops question three more persons

Hyderabad: The Abdullapurmet police questioned three more persons in connection with the murder of engineering student N Naveen, who was brutally murdered allegedly by his friend Hari Hara Krishna, who suspected the victim was getting close to his friend, Niharika.

The woman Niharika was also arrested in the case for not informing the police about the murder and helping Krishna in wiping out evidences. P Hassan, another suspect in the case was also arrested by the police.

The police suspect Krishna met a few more persons including his father after the murder and might have sought help from them. The police are wondering what prompted him to revisit the crime scene, gather all the parts of the body and set them on fire. The mobile phone of Naveen also went missing and is reportedly not traceable so far.

The police also doubt the version of Krishna, that he had called Naveen to the city on pretext of a liquor party. The court had granted seven-day custody of Krishna to the Abdullapurmet police who are questioning him.