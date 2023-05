Abhinav guides ECDG XI to victory at NTR Cricket Championship

Captain Abhinav Kumar slammed an unbeaten 210 runs to guide ECDG XI to a comfortable 31-run victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: Captain Abhinav Kumar slammed an unbeaten 210 runs to guide host Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG XI) to a comfortable 31-run victory over V J Cricket Academy in the final of inaugural edition of Padma Shri NT Rama Rao Jr Cricket Championship 2023 being organised by Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) at Amberpet Grounds on Sunday.

ECDG XI scored 288 runs for the loss of three wickets in 30 overs with the help of Abhinav’s double ton. Aditya Javvaji scored 108 runs but his side fell short of the target.

Brief Scores: ECDG XI 288/3 in 30 overs (Abhinav Kumar 210*, Ambarish B 32) bt VJ Cricket Academy 257 in 29 overs (Aditya Javvaji 108, Mir Hussain Ali 74; Sravan G 4/22).

Awards:

Man of the match (Finals): Abhinav Kumar, Most valuable player: Rahul Reddy, Best batsman: B Ambarish, Best bowler: Jaswanth, Best fielder: Ameer Shaikh, Best all-rounder: M A Adnan, Best wicket-keeper: Manikanta, Game changer award: G Sravan, Emerging player: Vasanth Gunja.

