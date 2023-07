Abhinavram bags top honours in TS Ranking Chess Tournament

Abhinavram Bommakanti scored five points from as many rounds to bag top honour in the Under-15 boys category

Hyderabad: Abhinavram Bommakanti scored five points from as many rounds to bag top honour in the Under-15 boys category of the 43rd Telangana State Ranking Chess Tournament in Hyderabad on Monday.

Results: Under-15 Boys: 1. Abhinavram Bommakanti, 2. Ravi, 3. Ekaansh Yadav; Girls: 1. Rimitha Reddy R, 2. Navya Agarwal,3. L Gayathri; Under-13 Boys: 1. Anay Saraf,2. Kruthik Pashikanti, 3.Tanush Ambati; Girls: 1.Vaishnavi Sahasra Boosa, 2.Barla Hamsini, 3. Sai Sanskriti Nyayapati; Under-11 Boys: 1.Dheeraj Shankar Voleti, 2.Adhyayan Banerjee, 3.Bishwadeep Botta; Girls: 1. Reddy Cherla Sai Susheela, 2.Alpana Keshore, 3.Shaurya Mena Lakshmi; Under-9 Boys: 1.Abheek Panigrahi, 2.Ahaan Mitra, 3.Advay Bharathram; Girls: 1.Mayukth Surla, 2.Namsvi Lakshmi, 3.Tharunika Yarlagadda; Under-7 Boys: 1.Lella Devansh, 2. Siddharth Goutham, 3. Goutham Malladi; Girls: 1. V Samiksha,2. Rishika Janga, 3.M Akshara Kalyani.