Abhinay and three others in joint lead at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:03 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Shanmukha Abhinay, Vishnuteja, Chaitanyakrishna and Aarushteja are in the joint lead in the juniors category with three points

Hyderabad: Shanmukha Abhinay, Vishnuteja, Chaitanyakrishna and Aarushteja are in the joint lead in the juniors category with three points from as many rounds in the 198th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at the Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad on Saturday.

In the open category, Challa Saharsha, V Chaitanya and K Ashlesh shared the lead with three points.

Important Results (Round-3): Juniors category: Aaradhya Nissi (2) lost to Shanmukha Abhinay (3), Vishnuteja (3) bt B Arun (2), Ridhima Singh (2) lost to Chaitanyakrishna (3), Tanush Ambati (1.5) lost to Aarusshteja (3), Akshara Kalyani (1.5) lost to Pranav Karma (2.5); Open category: K Ashlesh (3) bt Perumallu (2), Ramankumar (2) lost to V Chaitanya (3), Challa Saharsha (3) bt Pramodkumar Reddy (2), Deepaklal (2) drew with Tarun M (2), Madhusudhana Chary (2.5) bt Asmitha Reddy (1).