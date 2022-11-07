Himaneesh, Srivatsa triumph at Children Chess Tournaments

Hyderabad: A Himaneesh Srivatsa of AVN Vida School, Gachibowli and S Kumara Srivatsa of Vignan Botree School, Nizampet emerged champions in the U-15 and U-9 categories respectively in the Pragathi Chess Foundation’s Children Chess Tournaments held at the Sundaraiah Bhavan, Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad on Monday.

Himaneesh, Rishi Varma, Dhruva Kumr, G Saii Srihann and A M Bavasamarth scored 4.5 points from five rounds and tied for the top honours. On the basis of better tie-breaker score Himaneesh was crowned champion.

In the Under-9 category Kumara Srivatsa also tied with Tamogna and Ahaan Mitra with five points each. With better tie-breaker score Srivatsa was declared winner.

Results: Champion: U-15: A Himaneesh Srivatsa (5); U-9: S Kumara Srivatsa (5); Age group winners: U-15: Boys: 1 Kopisetti Sudha Kaushik (3.5), 2 K Vishnu (3), 3 Nagaraja Payyavula (2.5); Girls: 1 S Shreya (2), 2 Alina (1); U-13: Boys: 1 R Dhruv Kumar (4.5), 2 C Rishi Varma (4.5), 3 Nihan Puchakayala (4); Girls: 1 Kolcha Hasini (4), 2 Koppula Hasini (3.5), 3 Ira Naidu (3); U-11: Boys: 1 G Sai Srihann (4.5), 2 AM Bavasmavarth (4.5), 3 S Kumara Sandilya (4); Girls: 1 Nehasanvi Chitalangi (4), 2 Akshara Sreehitha Devulapalli (3), 3 Lahari Payyavula (3); U-9: Boys: 1 Ahaan Mitra (5), 2 Bharath (4), 3 Srivatsav Vaddepalli (4); Girls: 1 Keerthi Goriparthi (4), 2 Vaisali Garnepudi (3.5), 3 Rishithasri Chandu (3); U-7: Boys: 1 Tamoghna Suhas Alavala (5), 2 Vishwath Sai S (4), 3 Mekala Pruthvi (4); Girls: 1 Swara Deepak Phasge (4), 2 Kavya Nirvana Koppolu (3), 3 M Sai Durga Devi Kavya (3).