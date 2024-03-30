Hyderabad: ACB traps sub-inspector of Meerpet police station

The sub inspector B Saidulu, had demanded the amount to 'drop action in a complaint filed against a realtor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 03:52 PM

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths caught a sub-inspector of Meerpet police station red handed when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.10,000 from a man on Saturday.

The sub inspector B Saidulu, had demanded the amount to ‘drop action in a complaint filed against a realtor.’ “The accused officer thereby performed his duty improperly and dishonestly,” said ACB officials.

The sub inspector was arrested and produced before the court.