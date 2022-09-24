ACB traps panchayat secretary taking Rs.90,000 bribe in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:13 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Karimnagar: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday nabbed a panchayat secretary while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000 from an ex-serviceman in Karimnagar town.

According to the ACB, Utkuri Sridhar, panchayat secretary of Asifnagar, Kothapalli mandal, had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from an ex-serviceman Thirupati to issue a no-objection certificate to establish an industrial unit in Asifnagar. He later reduced the demand to Rs 90,000.

The ex-serviceman then approached the ABC, who trapped the panchayat secretary while accepting the bribe from Thirupati near the RTC workshop in Karimnagar town.