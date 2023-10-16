Acer launches MUVI 125 4G e-scooter in Hyderabad

Acer is making its foray into the Indian e-scooter market with the Acer MUVI 125 4G.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: Acer is making its foray into the Indian e-scooter market with the Acer MUVI 125 4G. The price for this electric vehicle was revealed at an event held at the Westin Hyderabad, set at Rs 99,999.

Designed and manufactured by Think eBikeGo Private Limited, the Acer MUVI 125 4G combines Acer’s technological heritage with eBikeGo’s electric mobility expertise.

Key features of the MUVI 125 4G include swappable batteries for convenient charging, a sleek design, 16-inch wheels for stability, data-driven efficiency, and customizability in three colors. It also qualifies for government subsidies, ensuring affordability in the long run.

Jade Zhou, VP, Global Strategic Alliances at Acer, highlighted the brand’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, while Dr. Irfan Khan, CEO of Think eBikeGo Private Limited, sees the MUVI 125 4G as a greener future for urban commuters.

Acer plans to introduce more EV models, including e-bicycles and e-bikes, in the near future. Pre-bookings and dealership opportunities are coming soon, with orders processed through authorized dealers. Acer is also building a robust distribution and dealership network across major Indian cities.