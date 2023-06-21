Acid attack victim dies in AP

A woman who was a victim of acid attack last week, died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Vijayawada.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Representational Image

Eluru: A woman who was a victim of acid attack last week, died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Yedla Francika, 35, was working in a private medical college as receptionist. Her husband is an engineer in Rajahmundry. They had fallen in love with each other and married but due to differences, were living separately for the past couple of years.

Last Tuesday night, Francika was returning from work when some unidentified women resorted to acid attack on her. She suffered burns in t he head and face. She ran home and her family members rushed her to hospital.