Adilabad Collector felicitates judo players for excelling in national event

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

(Collector Sikta Patnaik joins the players for a group photograph, in Adilabad on Tuesday) Collector Sikta Patnaik felicitated judo players who emerged as the champions of their respective event in Khelo India Women’s national league

Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik felicitated judo players who emerged as the overall champions of their respective event in Khelo India Women’s national league held at Thrissur in Kerala from September 1 to 5, at a programme held here on Tuesday. The players who got felicitated were D Sunitha, R Chandini, N Sreeja, S Ramya, J Madhulatha and Lipsika.

Sikta was all praises for the players for winning gold, silver, bronze medals and emerging as overall champions of the event. She said it was a moment of pride for the district to see so many players excelling in the national tournament. She said that the district produced many talented players. She interacted with the players as well as their coaches and learned about challenges being faced by them.

The Collector assured to create necessary amenities and requested them to bag more medals in future. She told students of sports schools to draw inspiration from these players and to bring recognition to the district. She appreciated District Youth and Sports Officer N Venkateshwarlu, Tribal Sports Officer K Parthasarathi, coaches Raju, Ravinder, Ananda Bhaskar and Kabir Das for their work.

She later felicitated Viveka Vardhini, Sonu, Niharika, Navya, Srikar Kumar, Balaji, Nikhil Goud, Sai Bhargav Reddy and Nithesh for bagging medals in State-level boxing competition. She then honoured D Dhanunjay, Aditya, Sai Charan Reddy, Teja, Devisri, Komalatha, Maheshwari, Shivani, and Amesha with a garland for excelling in the eighth State-level athletic competition held recently.