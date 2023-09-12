Adilabad: Lambadas thank KCR, Ramanna for sanctioning Rs 2 Cr

Leaders and members of Lambada community thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MLA Jogu Ramanna for sanctioning Rs 2 crore to construct a Banjara bhavan in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Leaders and members of Lambada community perform Ksheerabhisekam to a flex poster of both Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MLA Jogu Ramanna, in Adilabad on Tuesday.

Adilabad: Leaders and members of Lambada or Banjara community thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MLA Jogu Ramanna for sanctioning Rs 2 crore to construct a Banjara bhavan in Adilabad.

They performed Ksheerabhisekam to a flex poster of both Rao and Ramanna here on Tuesday.

Leaders Baliram Jadav, Krishna Jadav and members distributed sweets among themselves and danced to drum beats to mark the occasion. They said that the government was covering all sections of the society.

They hailed both Rao and Ramanna for realizing their dream of having a building for their community in Adilabad town.

Also Read Lambadas on ST List: Discordant notes inside BJP out in open