Adilabad: Lecturers, health assistants thank CM KCR for regularization of jobs

The lecturers hailed the Chief Minister for making the historical decision and realizing their long pending demand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Adilabad: Lecturers who were recruited on outsourcing basis in junior colleges thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the regularization of their jobs. They performed ‘ksheerabhishekam’ to a poster of the Chief Minister here on Monday.

The lecturers hailed the Chief Minister for making the historical decision and realizing their long pending demand. Stating that they could now discharge duties with a sense of job security, they said were living in the grip of fear of losing their jobs any minute till Sunday. They also thanked Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Health assistants working with the Health department too performed a ‘ksheerabhishekam’ to a poster of the Chief Minister in Mancherial district centre and thanked him, along with Health Minister T Harish Rao for regularization of the jobs.

