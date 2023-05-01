May Day gift: CM KCR announces salary hike for sanitation workers

Sanitary workers in the GHMC, HMWSSB, municipalities and gram panchayats across the State would get the hike along with their current month salaries

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced a special May Day gift benefiting 1,06,474 sanitation workers in the State. Declaring a salary hike of Rs.1000 per month for them, he said this would be implemented with immediate effect.

Stating that salaries of employees of the State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would also be hiked soon, the Chief Minister directed Finance Department officials to comply with the due process to implement the decision.

Sanitary workers in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board, municipalities and gram panchayats across the State would get the hike along with their current month salaries.

Lauding the services being rendered by the sanitation workers ever since the State was formed, Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government also remained committed to their welfare and development. The development witnessed in villages and towns over the years was phenomenal. The awards received by the local bodies at the national and international level owed a great deal to their services, he said.

In terms of development, the profile of the villages and towns in the State had undergone a sea change after attaining Statehood. Hailing the contribution of workers in the civic bodies in the development of the State, he said the government had also responded with a sincere approach to their development and welfare by effecting revision of their salaries from time to time.

