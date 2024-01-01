Adilabad: Nagoba temple’s first anniversary celebrated

Tribals from several parts of the district thronged the Nagoba temple and had darshan of the deity

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Presiding deity of Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal.

Adilabad: The two-day long first annual ceremony of the renovated Nagoba temple was concluded at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Monday.

Special prayers and bhajans were performed to mark the occasion on the last day. Tribals from several parts of the district thronged the temple and had darshan of the deity. On the first, 150 members of the Mesram clan donated blood as part of the celebrations. They were from several villages in Indervelli and surrounding areas.

Mesrams commenced renovation of the ancient Sri Nagoba temple considering the huge influx of devotees, in a phased manner in 2018 and the temple was inaugurated in December of 2022. About 2,000 members of Boigota Mesram clan contributed somewhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 to raise funds of Rs 5 crore to rebuild the shrines. While farmers donated Rs 5,000 for five years, public representatives donated Rs 7,500 and government employees gave Rs 10,000, he stated.

The Mesrams congregate on the premises of the ancient Sri Nagoba temple and worship their clan deity by performing special prayers as part of Nagoba Jatara, an important religious and cultural affair of the clan. The fair is regarded as the second largest congregation of the tribals after the bi-annual Sammakka-Saralamma jatara celebrated at Medaram village in Mulugu district.