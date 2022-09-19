Adilabad: Officials told to make Akshara Jyothi programme success

Published Date - 07:49 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Adilabad: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor project officer K Varun Reddy told officials to make Akshara Jyothi programme a success. He convened a meeting with authorities concerned and headmasters of tribal welfare schools in Utnoor mandal centre on Monday.

Varun Reddy instructed the teachers to strive hard to strictly implement the programme in schools run by the tribal welfare department. He asked them to teach the students to easily learn Telugu, Hindi, English and mathematics under the initiative. He told them to conduct examinations to students studying between Class 3 and X by preparing special question papers.

The project officer wanted headmasters to lay a special focus on the programme as they were rays of hope. He sought them to work hard for imparting traditions, customs and moral values among the students. He said that study material worth Rs 54 lakh was already sent to the schools and special grants would be sanctioned to improve infrastructure of the institutions.

District Tribal Welfare Officers of Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts Srinivas, Manemma and Neelima, respectively, ATWs Soujanya, Niharika and many headmasters were present.