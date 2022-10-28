Adilabad police distribute blankets to 300 tribals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Adilabad: As part of community outreach programme, police distributed blankets to dwellers of eight tribal habitations in Narnoor mandal on Friday. Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy was the chief guest of the event.

Uday Kumar handed over blankets to 300 residents of Surgapur, Narnoor Kolam, Nadduguda, Bheempur Kolamguda, Kothapalli, Empalli Kolamguda, Ganapthiguda and Muktapur Kolamguda in view of cold weather conditions. He appreciated Narnoor police for organising the event and assured to conduct a medical camp for the convenience of the dwellers soon.

The superintendent advised the tribals to achieve growth in all fronts. He told youngsters to excel in academics. He suggested the men to adopt innovative ways in farming. He promised to organize awareness programmes by coordinating with authorities of the agriculture department. He informed that training would be provided to the candidates who qualified in preliminary examination of police constable jobs.

The head of the district police force urged the tribal youngsters to choose a field and to shine in it instead of being idle. He stated that police would continue to organize similar community service oriented programmes in the future. He requested the locals to utilize medical camps and other community outreach programs to be conducted by the police department in future.

Uday Kumar, earlier, inspected the Narnoor Circle Inspector’s office and checked premises and official records. He planted a sapling and told the police to be friendly with complainants. He asked them to ensure justice to the victims. He was accorded a grand welcome on his arrival to the venue.

Narnoor Inspector Prem Kumar, Gadiguda Sub-Inspector Syed Imran, Sarpanchs Kanaka Prabhakar and Rathod Govind Rao were among those who attended the event.