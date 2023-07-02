| Adilabad Residents Thank Cm Kcr For Converting Sonala Into Mandal

Adilabad: Residents thank CM KCR for converting Sonala into mandal

Sonala village, a part of Boath mandal, was converted into a mandal headquarters, realizing the long pending dream of residents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Sonala village, a part of Boath mandal, was converted into a mandal headquarters, realizing the long pending dream of residents

Adilabad: Sonala village, a part of Boath mandal, was converted into a mandal headquarters, realizing the long pending dream of residents. An order to this effect was issued on Saturday.

As per the order, Sonala, Sakera, Kotha, Gurrala Thanda, Guttapakka Thanda, Ghanpur, Pardi-B, Devulanaik Thanda, Pardi-K, Chintal Bori, Keshavguda and Vajjara villages formed Sonala mandal.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had promised to carve out Sonala mandal from Boath while addressing a poll rally in 2018. A committee was formed to achieve mandal status to the village.

Local public representatives brought this demand to the notice of the Chief Minister when he was addressing a gathering in Asifabad on June 30. Accordingly, he spoke to CMO secretary Narsing Rao over the phone and instructed him to issue an order converting Sonala into a mandal head centre.

Boath Mandal Parishad President Thula Srinivas, members of Sonala Mandal Sadhana committee too thanked the Chief Minister for realizing their dream.