Adilabad: Wardens told to provide food to students as per menu

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:47 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Minirity Welfare Officer Krishnaveni inspects a hostel of the minority welfare department in Adilabad on Tuesday. She then found out about the quality of the dishes being served to inmates of the hostel by interacting with students.

Adilabad: District Minority Welfare Officer Krishnaveni told wardens to provide nutritious and delicious food as per the menu fixed by the government. She inspected the hostel of a school run by the minority welfare department here on Tuesday.

Krishnaveni inspected cooked rice, curries, vegetables, eggs, drinking water and boarding facilities in the hostel. She then found out about the quality of the dishes being served to inmates of the hostel by interacting with students. She told the warden to feed the students as per the menu suggested by the government and to follow timings in providing breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The DMWO underlined the need to keep premises clean and to supply safe drinking water to the inmates. She told the wardens to lay a special focus on the health of the students. She advised them to be cautious if a student falls sick. She asked them to ensure medical services if a ward was diagnosed with some disease and to seek support of medical officers.