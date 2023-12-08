Adilabad witnesses cool, foggy weather

Dense fog is causing significant challenges for motorists on National Highway 44 (Kashmir-Kanyakumari). Visibility is severely hampered, forcing drivers to cautiously navigate through road ahead, their headlights cutting through the haze.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:38 AM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: Due to the impact of Cyclone Michaung, the Adilabad district has been witnessing cool and foggy weather conditions.

The thick blanket of fog was giving tough time for motorists due to poor visibility on highways.

According to Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSPDS), Pochara, Narnoor and Bazarhatnoor in Adilalad district has registered a low temperature of 18°C.

Nizamabad district is also experiencing similar conditions, with thick fog enveloping the area. In Indore town, by 8 am, the dense fog was so severe that it prevented people from venturing outside.