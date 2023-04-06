Adipurush makers release new poster on Hanuman Jayanti

On the Occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi, the makers of Adipurush released the poster of Hanuman, featuring the actor Devdatta Nage.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:01 AM, Thu - 6 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Adipurush, the costliest film in Indian cinema currently, is going to be released on June 16 after multiple postponements, as we all know. The makers are trying to bring out the best version of the epic Ramayana with their world-class visual presentation. Credit goes to director Om Raut for putting in such huge efforts for Adipurush. After Baahubali, Prabhas is going to be seen as a king once again, this time as the king of Ayodhya.

The makers of Adipurus haven’t yet started the promotion of the film, with the release date just two months away. They recently released an appealing poster on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. The poster showed all the main characters in the film, including Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman. The poster is a recreation of a picture of every household. Continuing that vibe, the makers released another poster today. Marking Hanuman Jayanthi today, the makers of Adipurush released the poster of Hanuman, featuring the actor Devdatta Nage. The poster shows the popular posture of Hanuman chanting about his inspiration and god Shri Ram. Prabhas as Lord Rama can also be seen in the poster.

Releasing the poster, the makers wrote, “Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram”. It states that the name Jai Shri Ram is greater than all other chants in the world. The poster reflects the same.

Adipurush is definitely going to spread the love, the goodness, and the way of life of Lord Rama across the globe after its release. The film will definitely preach the greatness of our history, mythology, and culture to the world. Films like Adipurush come along once in a while, and we need to celebrate them just like the victory of good over evil is celebrated in its story.