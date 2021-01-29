Adivasi JAC faults Bapu Rao for using Tudum Debba for BJP

The convener requested the leaders of Tudum Debba to realise the need to work together and to oppose efforts of Bapu Rao who was using the organisation for gaining political mileage.

Adilabad: The Convener of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) of various Adivasi associations Kanaka Suresh found fault with Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao for using Tudum Debba, a tribal rights organisation, to propagate ideologies of Bharatiya Janata Party and for criticising elected representatives of various political parties under the guise of the tribal rights organisation.

He along with many sarpanches and leaders of ‘Tudum Debba’ addressed pressmen here on Friday. Suresh wondered whether Bapu Rao was seeing Tudum Debba as an independent outfit or as an agent of BJP. “We need clarity on this. It is unfair to involve the body in politics when a public representative criticises his counterpart of a political party. Members of BJP, TRS and Congress are associated with the tribal rights organisation. But, the parliamentarian has made it a puppet of the saffron party”, he alleged.

The convener requested the leaders of Tudum Debba to realise the need to work together and to oppose efforts of Bapu Rao who was using the organisation for his gaining political mileage. He flayed Rao for staying silent when many Acts meant for tribals were scrapped by the Union government. “What was he doing when the Centre amended Forest Rights Act 2006, in 2019 and Government Order 3, cancelling 50 per cent of reservations to tribals?’ he questioned.

The president of Adivasi Bharat Mahasabha accused Rao of never raising his voice against Lambadas. He recalled that the MP was not fighting for removing the community from the list of Scheduled Tribes as promised in the past. He criticised the parliamentarian for misusing the Tudum Debba. He threatened that the body would split if he continues to do so.

