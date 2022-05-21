After cut, petrol to cost Rs 109.64, diesel 98.83 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:24 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: The revised price of petrol in Hyderabad, after Saturday’s cut in central excise duty, will be Rs.109.64 per litre while diesel will cost Rs.98.83 per litre.

Interestingly, the price cut will not take back the fuel prices to the rates they were before March, when the oil companies had revised prices after a four month hiatus. The price of petrol in Hyderabad before that hike was Rs.108.20 per litre, while it was Rs.119.49 per litre on Saturday, before the cut.

As for the price of diesel, which was pegged at Rs.105.49 per litre on Saturday, the price in March was Rs.94.62, still lower than what it will cost from Sunday at Rs.98.83 per litre.

