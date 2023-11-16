| Agniveer Recruitment Rally Under Uhq From Dec 9 At Secunderabad

Agniveer Recruitment Rally under UHQ from Dec 9 at Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Army Recruitment Rally under Unit Headquarters Quota (UHQ) will be held at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad on December 9 onwards for son of War Widow/Widow/Ex-Servicemen/Servicemen and own brother of Servicemen/Ex-Servicemen for Agniveer (GD), Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Adm Assistant and Agniveer Tdn 10th Education Standard Category (Chef Community, Dresser & Support Staff (ER)) and Open Category for Outstanding Sportsmen in the fields of Swimming & Driving and Volleyball only.

Eligible candidates are required to report at Koteswar Dwar, 4 Training Battalion, 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad at 06:00 hrs on December 9 for participating in the rally.

For details candidates can contact Headquarters 1EME Centre, Bolarum, Secunderabad (TS) Pin-500010, E-mail address awwaleagle@gmail.com and also visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website and civil telephone No. 040 27863016.

Commandant 1 EME Centre reserves the right to cancel the candidature/rally at any stage, a press release said.