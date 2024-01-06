Agri-Horticulture Univ Students asks govt not to allot Univ land for HC Building

They feel that the construction of the high court building would destroy biodiversity of the area.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: Days after the State government has issued a GO allotting 100 acres of land for the construction of a new High Court building in Rajendranagar, protests against resuming land from the university have started.

Students of Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University, along with Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s student wing on Saturday wrote to the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture to reconsider the government decision and allot some other vacant government land for the construction of High Court building.

They pointed out that the existing 2533 acres of the university was acquired in 1966 by the then Congress government to cater the future requirements of the universities. The university needs a large extent of land to take up agriculture extension works, crop colonies development, seed development, organic farming , to establish bio-diversity labs, high yielding rice varieties research and other activities, BRSV State President G Srinivas Yadav said.

Even environmentalists and agricultural scientists too were expressing concern over the government’s decision to hand over 100 acres of land for the construction of a high court building. They feel that the construction of the high court building would destroy biodiversity of the area.

The previous government was planning to allot 180 acres of land for the building in Budvel, but the present government had allotted the agro-forestry division and Bio-diversity park lands belonging to Agri-Horticulture universities, they alleged.

The students and the environmentalists have urged the government to reconsider its decision and allot some other piece of land for the construction of the high court building.